CLOSE
nicki minaj
HomePhotos

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People

Posted October 31, 2019

Nobody Believes Nicki Minaj's Husband Paid For Her Wedding Ring

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The Pettys are currently on the gram showing off their Halloween couple drip and at the same time, reminding us that they are indeed married. TMZ is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s husband went all out for her ring, reportedly dropping $1.1 million on it. Twitter is finding that insanely hard to believe.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nobody believes you, you need more people, that’s what many Twitter users are screaming at Nicki and her felon bae.  According to TMZ, Minaj’s husband went all on the ring overseeing the design, delivery, and even paying for it with his own money the jeweler confirmed to the celebrity gossip site.

Per TMZ:

Rafaello and Co tells us Kenneth commissioned them to make their wedding rings, working together on a design for several months. Nicki’s custom bling features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds.
The jeweler tells us Kenneth wanted a traditional wedding ring for Nicki — nice diamonds and nothing too gaudy — because he knows that’s her style.
As for Kenneth’s band … we’re told it’s customized with the words “Ken & Barbie” on the inside of the ring. Nicki’s doesn’t have an inscription, but we’re told there was simply no room for one.

We’re told the jeweler flew from New York City to Los Angeles a few days before Nicki’s wedding to deliver the rings … they came in a customized jewelry box that plays a photo slideshow of the couple to the tune of Nicki’s song, “Come See About Me.”Despite all of those details, Twitter just does not believe Petty had the funds and that Minaj basically paid for her own wedding ring. You can peep all of the pettiness in the gallery below.—Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close