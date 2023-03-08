North West Dresses Up Like Ice Spice in Viral Video & Twitter Has a Lot To Say

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West has been trending lately because his daughter North West dressed up like Ice Spice on social media… and Twitter is going in!

Ye and Kim Kardashian’s firstborn is a big Ice Spice fan, and it’s got her dad trending again. After drawing a now viral photo of one of her favorite performers, North wore an orange, curly wig while she and her friends rapped along to Spice’s Boys a Liar Pt 2 on TikTok. Comments across social media have ranged from outrage to support, prompting many to wonder exactly what Mr. Ye himself thinks about the whole ordeal.

While many have supported North’s reenactment as harmless social media behavior, others have cursed the act and supported Kanye’s stance that his 9-year-old daughter isn’t old enough yet to be on social media in the manner that she is. Others also questioned if the music Ice Spice makes is a bit too grown for the likes of a child.

How do you feel about North West’s fandom of Ice Spice? Keep scrolling to check out the video and to see some reactions across social media!

