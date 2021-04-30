nyx cosmetics
HomePhotos

6 Essential NYX Cosmetics Products You Need For A Perfect Spring Beat

Posted April 30, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Illuminator

Source: Nyx Cosmetics / Nyx Cosmetics

From MUA’s to the everyday beauty lover, we all have our own tips and tricks for creating a flawless beauty beat. It’s true that the adding primer, foundation, highlighter and blush is almost always a part of the equation, but there are different products you need to get the beauty beat you desire.

Heavy makeup products may pique your interest when it comes to achieving full coverage, but it’s not the best option. While dry skin is not much of a worry with warmer weather since it naturally increases the oil production in your skin, heavy makeup can counteract and make dry skin a reality. Not to mention, you’ll run the risk of sporting a thick or cakey beat. Hence why it’s always important to opt for lightweight products to keep your skin in proper shape and achieve a breathable, natural look.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That’s where NYX Cosmetics comes in. Not only does the budget-friendly beauty giant offer a ton of spring-approved products, you can also find picks that play well with melanin-rich skin. From a moisturizing primer with SPF for the maximum level of sun protection to illuminators that allow your melanin-rich skin to sparkle in and out of the sun, NYX Cosmetics won’t steer you wrong.

With that said, it’s time to revamp your spring makeup collection! Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise through six NYX Cosmetics products that are a must for a head-turning beat.

6 Essential NYX Cosmetics Products You Need For A Perfect Spring Beat  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Cannabis SPF 30 Primer

Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Cannabis SPF 30 Primer Source:Nyx Cosmetics

Whether you’re a makeup novice or veteran, everyone knows that primer is a must for a long-lasting beat. And the Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Cannabis SPF 30 Primer ($17.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) will tip the scale when you weigh your options. It’s formulated with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil that helps to provide skin with soothing hydration from day to night and protects from harmful UVA and UVB sun rays. 

2. Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation

Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Source:Nyx Cosmetics

Say hello to buildable, lightweight coverage! The Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation ($14.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) is a lightweight formula gives skin a natural, healthy-looking finish with every use. This number also works double duty to hydrate and minimize the look of any imperfections. And thanks to its dropper applicator, you won’t have to worry about using too much product.

3. Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Hue Shifter

Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Hue Shifter Source:Nyx Cosmetics

Foundations are typically designed to complement your skin tone and undertones. However, if you’re working with a unique golden or red undertone, it can be hard to find the right product for you. Look no further than the Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Hue Shifter ($14.00, Nyxcosmetics.com). This innovative find allows you to customize your foundation to create your perfect shade match. Just a drop or two is all you need to get the ball rolling. 

4. Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Luminous Cheek Serum

Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Luminous Cheek Serum Source:Nyx Cosmetics

Everyone loves skincare-makeup hybrid products! You’ll get the nourishment and coverage you need to perfect your beauty look. And that’s why the Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Luminous Cheek Serum ($10.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) is on its way to becoming a fan-favorite. This first-of-its-kind cheek serum provides skin with a beautiful, luminous bronze that lasts.  It’s available in three buildable shades: Terracota Bronze, Peach Bronze, and Tan Bronze to suit all skin tones. 

5. Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Illuminator

Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Illuminator Source:Nyx Cosmetics

Prepare to glow like a disco ball! Illuminators have become a must-have for spring makeup since it allows you to achieve all-over luminosity instead of concentrating on specific areas. The Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Illuminator ($14.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) boasts a lightweight, buildable formula that has reflective pearls that makes your skin look like it’s glowing from the inside out. Mix it in your foundation, wear it alone, or wear it on top of your makeup.

6. Nyx Cosmetics This Is Milky Gloss

Nyx Cosmetics This Is Milky Gloss Source:Nyx Cosmetics

The Nyx Cosmetics This Is Milky Gloss ($8.50, Nyxcosmetics.com) is where hydration and shine meet. This super-moisturizing lip gloss is infused with vegan milk and provides 12 hours of shine and a vanilla milkshake scent. It comes in eight milky shades: “Fo Moo” (light blue), “Cherry Skimmed” (rouge pink), “Lilac Splash” (soft purple), “Milk It Pink” (classic pink), “Moo-Dy Peach” (peachy-watermelon hybrid), “Milk N Hunny” (pale orange), “Cookies N Milk (milk chocolate brown), and Milk The Coco (walnut brown).

Latest
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism…

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
04.30.21
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Close