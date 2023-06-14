On This Day in Hip Hop, Bad Meets Evil released “Hell: The Sequel”!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Bad Meets Evil was a rap duo containing Eminem and Royce da 5’9″. The two artists first collaborated in the late 1990s and early 2000s before officially forming Bad Meets Evil. This collab was created because of their lyrical talent and dynamic chemistry, which resonated with fans of both artists.

One of Bad Meets Evil’s notable releases is their EP titled “Hell: The Sequel,” which was released on June 13, 2011 internationally, and June 14, 2011, in the U.S. The EP consists of eleven tracks and features production from famous producers like Mr. Porter, Havoc, and Bangladesh. The EP received praise for its raw energy, intricate wordplay, and intense lyrics.

Fans were definitely excited about the release of “Hell: The Sequel”. It marked the first full collaboration between Eminem and Royce da 5’9″ since their previous joint efforts in the late ’90s. The EP showcased the duo’s unique contrast, with Eminem’s rapid-fire delivery and complex rhyme schemes complementing Royce da 5’9″‘s gritty lyricism and charismatic flow.

The lead single from the EP, “Fast Lane,” was released in May 2011 and quickly gained popularity. The song amplifies the duo’s chemistry as they trade verses filled with clever wordplay and bold lines. Other standout tracks from the EP include “Lighters” featuring Bruno Mars, “Above the Law,” and “Welcome 2 Hell.” They didn’t fail to show us how they can tackle a range of topics, from personal struggles to their dominance in the rap game.

READ MORE

Eminem & Royce Da 5’9″ Announce Title Of New EP

Eminem & Royce Da 5’9″ Reunite On “Living Proof”

Bad Meets Evil (aka Eminem & Royce Da 5’9″) “Fast Lane”

“Hell: The Sequel” was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over 171,000 copies in its first week. Critics also enjoyed the EP and explained it as more than just a side project, but a force to be reckoned with in the rap world.

Today, some sources state that Bad Meets Evil parted ways as a duo however, Eminem nor Royce da 5’9″ has spoken on this. All we know is that the duo has not released a full-length album since “Hell: The Sequel”. The EP remains important in Hip Hop culture and it continues to be celebrated by fans and serves as a reminder of the duo’s impact on the rap game!

On This Day in Hip Hop, Bad Meets Evil released “Hell: The Sequel”! was originally published on hot1009.com