God Bless: Orlando Brown Releases Rap Video About Beating Drug Addiction, Twitter Rejoices

AIDS Healthcare Foundation "Tickets For Testing" Event & "We The Party" Screening

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Orlando Brown has made headlines over the past few years due to his run-ins with the law and a public battle with drug addiction. The former That’s So Raven star has since turned his life around and has delivered a new set of verses celebrating the triumph over his demons

Brown, 33, overcame his addiction by way of a faith-based program as part of Rise Discipleship, a six-month in-patient recovery program at Rise Church in Abilene, Texas that he completed last fall. We’re happy to report that Brown is continuing his journey in the church and music, with evangelist Danté Lee sharing Brown’s testimony via a video and verse that explains how faith informs his current lifestyle as a sober individual.

“[N]ot only did Orlando Brown overcome drug addiction, but he gave his life to Jesus. WHY ISN’T ANYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS,” Lee wrote, adding in following tweets,” the whole world is talking about him when he’s getting in trouble, but he gets saved and everyone’s quiet.. PUT THIS ON THE NEWS.”

Not for nothing, Brown is spitting with ferocity and clarity, and it’s heartwarming to see him happy, healthy, and surrounded in love. Brown and his wife Danielle Brown are raising a beautiful baby boy together, and Brown credits his wife for leading him to Rise Church.

As Lee noted in his tweets, folks are barely speaking on Orlando Brown’s transformation from a struggling addict to a man of God. While we’ve done our coverage on some of Brown’s missteps in the past, he rightfully should be celebrated for overcoming those dark days.

Salute to you, Orlando Brown.

Photo: Getty

God Bless: Orlando Brown Releases Rap Video About Beating Drug Addiction, Twitter Rejoices  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

