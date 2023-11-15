Our Fave Celebs In Raf Simons To Celebrate The Historic Brand’s Closing [Gallery]

Everyone’s obsessing over Raf Simons, so much so that the brand continues to trend into its final moments. Raf announced that he was shutting down his label back in November 2022, and the final collection debuted this year. Check out celebrities in Raf Simons as we celebrate the brand’s undeniable mark on the fashion industry inside.

The Belgian designer is now the co-director of Prada. Simons announced that he would be closing out the 27-year-old brand, Raf Simons, to preserve the label and expand his name and vision at a bigger fashion house.

On Nov. 22, 2022, Raf announced that he would close his namesake label. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection (which debuted back in April 2023) is the last in the brand’s 27-year run. The fashion industry was shocked to hear of his announcement via the label’s official Instagram account.

Check out the original post below:

The spring 2023 collection closed out the brand with a show staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, which turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk. Raf’s spring collection featured works by the late artist Philippe Vandenberg. His works were the perfect backdrop to the death of Raf Simons.

“They’re cruel words, like ‘Kill them all and dance.’ But he didn’t mean killing people,” a quote from the designer published in a Vogue article. “He meant killing things that you’re doing creatively in order to move on and explore further.”

Simons initially launched his brand in 1995 after working as a furniture designer and interning at fellow Belgian Walter Van Beirendonck’s design studio. He and the label found exponential success and a cult following which catered to youth-oriented collections that was inspired by his love for underground art and music. The minimalist silhouettes have remained a fashion favorite for nearly three decades.

“I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” Simons wrote in his Instagram post. “I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers. Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me.”

Did you catch the last Raf Simons collection? Comment below.

Check out our favorite celebrities in the heritage brand Raf Simons below:

Our Fave Celebs In Raf Simons To Celebrate The Historic Brand’s Closing [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com