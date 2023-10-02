Paris Fashion Week: See What Celebrities Wore To The Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Paris Fashion Week has been synonymous with celebrity star power. And Louis Vuitton’s Spring/ Summer 2024 Womenswear show is the most recent example of how star-filled and lavish the week has been. Held on October 2, the show brought out celebrities from Zendaya and Regina Hall to Jaden Smith and Pharrell Williams.

Scroll to see what your favorite stars wore and who was spotted in the front row.

According to reports, the iconic fashion brand transformed an empty building on one of Paris’ most historic and famous streets, the Champs-Elysées, into art. As attendees walked in, they saw a sizeable expanding balloon form melded to the walls and a smattering of bright orange from plastic on cameras, walls, and lights.

Amplifying the eye-catching and engaging set design was the equally as colorful couture strolling down the runway. Spring and Summer 2024, according to Louis Vuitton, is flowy, filled with stripes, vintage-inspired, and playful.

Stand-out runway ensembles at the show included an elevated houndstooth look complete with white stockings and gold details.

And a flowy, pattern-mixed coordinate set consisting of an exaggerated blouse and two-tiered skirt. The runway look was perfect together or as separates.

Louis Vuitton’s Celebrity-Filled Front Row Show

The October show also featured exciting versions of Louis Vuitton handbags and accessories. Models wore wide belts low around their hips and carried updated versions of classic purses. One example is a cubed monogram wristlet in brown and tan reverse canvas.

Many of your favorite celebrities were in attendance to witness the recent Louis Vuitton event. Spotted stars include Jennifer Connelly, Ariana Greenblatt, Pharrell Williams, Zendaya, Jaden Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Cynthia Erivo, Venus Williams, Ava Duvernay, and Law Roach.

VIPs rocked some of the hottest Louis Vuitton couture. We loved Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams’ monochromatic denim look. We are still gagging over actress Thuso Mbedu’s sophisticated, raised-fabric suit. And Zendaya stepped on everybody’s neck in a gorgeous white dress with gold zipper details and grommets.

See more celebrity attire at the Louis Vuitton Spring and Summer 2024 Womenswear show below.

Paris Fashion Week: See What Celebrities Wore To The Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com