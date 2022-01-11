Parliament-Funkadelic’s Calvin Simon Has Died: A Musical Journey Fufilled

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On January 6, P-Funk members Bootsie Collins and George Clinton confirmed the death of one their own.

One of P-Funk’s original vocalists, Calvin Simon, has died at age 79.

Bootsie and George took to social media to announce their friend’s passing.

Bootsy Collins

George Clinton

George, Bootsie, and the rest of the 15 member crew of Parliament-Funkadelic have known each other for a long time. Calvin Simon in particular has been with the group since the late 50s. Calvin trained his voice at age 13, while working in a barber shop. The first group he joined were The Crystals, before meeting the boys of Parliament.

Back then, The Parliaments were a doo-wop group that featured fellow artists Grady Thomas, George Clinton, Ray Davis and Fuzzy Haskins. In 1955, the backroom of a barber shop in Newark, New Jersey became their studio. Calvin ,George and Grady were all working as Barbers, While Ray and Fuzzy were customers at the same shop.

Humble beginnings for the quintet still had them produce beautiful songs.

