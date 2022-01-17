Pastor Mike Todd
HomePhotos

God Awful: Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit In Man’s Face, Black Twitter Says Nah Bruh

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pastor Mike Todd

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd is trending nationwide after footage of him spitting in a man’s face, and rubbing it in, went viral. It goes without saying that Twitter had plenty of thoughts, mostly about clout chasing, suspect preachers and putting hands on the man of the cloth.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During a sermon at the Transformation Church in Tulsa on Sunday (January 16),  Todd could be seen wiping his spit on the face of a parishioner while noting that “receiving God’s vision can sometimes be nasty.”

Sure, but how about you catch these hands, bruh? Also, you do know there’s whole pandemic outside, right?

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The crowd in attendance could audibly be heard gasping. While Christians can be the most divided of the bunch, the overall consensus is leaning toward Pastor Todd having lost his ever-loving mind.

See for yourself in the reactions below.

 

God Awful: Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit In Man’s Face, Black Twitter Says Nah Bruh  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. But but but wait it gets worse…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23
Close