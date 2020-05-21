CLOSE
LeBron James , paul pierce
HomePhotos

Professional LeBron Hater Paul Pierce Says The King Is Not In His Top 5 List, Twitter Clowns His Opinion

Posted May 21, 2020

the Washington Wizards play the Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Paul Pierce’s disdain for LeBron James isn’t surprising, but a recent opinion from the Celtic’s legend has #NBATwitter clowning the retired NBA superstar.

The Truth is getting dragged up and down timelines for giving his honest opinion on who he thinks is the top five players in the NBA. Following ESPN and Netflix’s exceptional 10-part Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance analysts who have nothing to talk about for obvious reasons have been stuck on the barbershop debate of comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron James when it comes to GOAT status.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

During a recent taping of NBA Countdown, Paul Pierce let it be known that it’s most certainly not LeBron James. In fact, according to Paul Pierce, James is not even a Top 5 player in the NBA.

“Bill Russell built up the organization in Boston. He should get way more credit than we give him, and a lot of times, he gets left out of the conversation,” Pierce said. “So in saying that, Kareem, Magic, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe, Bird. These guys are all-time top 10 players who either helped build up their organization or continued the tradition.”

Pierce believes that Jame didn’t do that with any of the teams he was on.

“He went and put together a team in Miami, and in some ways, he came back to Cleveland to put that team together, and then he went to the Lakers, where a tradition has already been made. And we don’t know, you know, that’s still to be continued. So in saying that, that’s my argument.”

As with any of Paul Pierce’s hot takes, his NBA brethren Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, and co-host Maria Taylor definitely didn’t agree with him.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Neither did Twitter, you can peep all the well deserved jokes sent The Truth’s way in the gallery below.

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

Professional LeBron Hater Paul Pierce Says The King Is Not In His Top 5 List, Twitter Clowns His Opinion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close