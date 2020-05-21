Professional LeBron Hater Paul Pierce Says The King Is Not In His Top 5 List, Twitter Clowns His Opinion

Paul Pierce’s disdain for LeBron James isn’t surprising, but a recent opinion from the Celtic’s legend has #NBATwitter clowning the retired NBA superstar.

The Truth is getting dragged up and down timelines for giving his honest opinion on who he thinks is the top five players in the NBA. Following ESPN and Netflix’s exceptional 10-part Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance analysts who have nothing to talk about for obvious reasons have been stuck on the barbershop debate of comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron James when it comes to GOAT status.

During a recent taping of NBA Countdown, Paul Pierce let it be known that it’s most certainly not LeBron James. In fact, according to Paul Pierce, James is not even a Top 5 player in the NBA.

“Bill Russell built up the organization in Boston. He should get way more credit than we give him, and a lot of times, he gets left out of the conversation,” Pierce said. “So in saying that, Kareem, Magic, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe, Bird. These guys are all-time top 10 players who either helped build up their organization or continued the tradition.”

Pierce believes that Jame didn’t do that with any of the teams he was on.

“He went and put together a team in Miami, and in some ways, he came back to Cleveland to put that team together, and then he went to the Lakers, where a tradition has already been made. And we don’t know, you know, that’s still to be continued. So in saying that, that’s my argument.”

As with any of Paul Pierce’s hot takes, his NBA brethren Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, and co-host Maria Taylor definitely didn’t agree with him.

Paul Pierce says LeBron James isn’t a top 5 player of all time 🤨 (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/xRT29gZIz8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 20, 2020

Neither did Twitter, you can peep all the well deserved jokes sent The Truth’s way in the gallery below.

