We didn’t initially believe it ourselves, but it’s all true. Peter Pankey aka rapper Peter Gunz of “Deja Vu” and Love & Hip Hop fame is indeed the new host of Cheaters.

“I’m Peter Pankey aka Peter Gunz and we’re with ‘Cheaters.’” pic.twitter.com/KOtkerj1FD — Tatyana Jenene. (@TatyanaJenene) October 25, 2020

A fresh trailer for the new season that clearly shows Mr. Pankey holding it down as significant others get the bad news that their partners are cheating on them has hit the Internets, and we’ll never be the same. Mind you, there’s already been a clip of Gunz on duty that made the rounds, but it is what it is.

In the clip, Gunz is seeing comforting who we presume is a woman scorned with a hug and the words, “You’re beautiful, you’re going to get something way better than that, I promise you that.”

Gunz also tells another person, who we’re assuming got busted cheating, “I know the game, I been down this road, I was with you.”

Where is the lie? It is not lost on many that Gunz got his girlfriend and his ex-wife pregnant at about the same time, allegedly.

Also, nuff respect to the legend Joey Greco who got shanked for all his hard work and survived.

Peep more reactions below.

Couple thoughts about Peter Gunz hosting “cheaters” 1. I had no idea that show was still happening in 2020. 2. Peter Gunz hosting the show is a good move. You need a veteran cheater to break down the moves of younger cheaters. 3. Joey Greco was ready to die for that show pic.twitter.com/43YPQaamJ0 — El Presidente of Griselda Records (@el_budget) October 25, 2020

Peter Gunz Actually Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’, Twitter Reacts To New Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com