Philly Riots Following The Death Of Walter Wallace [PHOTO + VIDEO]

Posted October 27, 2020

George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia

Source: @JustInMyView / Reach Media

Monday night the riots began hours following the act of two white police officers shot and killed a Black man by the name of Walter Wallace. Reports state that Wallace allegedly had a knife but did not appear to be threatening the lives of the cops, according to a viral video of the shooting.

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a West Philadelphia street as his mother begged police not to shoot him. Philly stood up and made their voices heard through the night.

All of the photos and videos of Monday nights protests are below.

