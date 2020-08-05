CLOSE
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Of Himself In Axios Interview

Posted August 5, 2020

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

President Donald Trump appears to be a world leader on the verge of losing his position and as the slow descent continues on, so does the former business mogul’s public gaffes. In a new interview, Trump once again fumbled tremendously and dodged answers with the deftness of a dancer with two left feet.

The president sat down with Jonathan Swan for Axios on HBO, who took Trump to task with tough questions despite getting the virtual runaround at almost every turn. This was meant to be an attempt for Trump to upend any momentum that his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, might have gained over the past few weeks. Instead, Trump may have handed over the keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in under 40 minutes.

One of our personal favorite “WTF?” moments came early on when Swan asked Trump about his insistence on drawing huge crowds and his obsessive bent on getting high ratings but skirting all good sense when it comes down to addressing public health concerns.

Another baffling moment is when Swan pressed Trump to explain his views on what systemic racism is in the wake of the ongoing protests sparked by the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd among others. Later in a crosstalk moment, Trump once again slammed his predecessor, President Barack Obama, for no other reason except that he was in a corner.

“I got opportunities on, I took care of the historically Black… If you look at what I’ve done for colleges, for Black colleges and universities, I got them funding. Obama never did it. I did more for the Black community than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, whether you like it or not. People say, ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’” Trump stammered.

And to be completely true, we could probably share seven or eight more especially bad moments in where Trump was completely out of his element. Of course, his rabid supporters tried to spin the interview as Trump dunking on Biden, the ‘Libs, and the “Fake News” crew, but it was Swan’s masterful persistence to keep the president focused on the question asked instead of turning into a hot-air session that stands out most of all.

Since the August 3 airing on HBOMax, the video has been viewed nearly 10 million times on YouTube alone, and the chatter is still ongoing days later. We’ve collected reactions to some of the interview’s zaniest moments along with other comments via Twitter.

President Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Of Himself In Axios Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

