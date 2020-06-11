CLOSE
Priscilla Rainey
HomePhotos

Reintroducing The Game’s Accuser, Model Priscilla Rainey [Photos]

Posted June 11, 2020

Priscilla Rainey

Source: Priscilla Rainey / Instagram

The Game‘s five-year ordeal regarding Priscilla Rainey is still ongoing after reports came forth that the model and former reality television star can collect on the $7.1 million judgment in the case. After initially launching suit for $10,000,000, the Compton rapper brushed off the case which led to it defaulting to the current judgment.

Rainey was a contestant on The Game’s VH1 reality series She Got Game and accused the rapper of sexual assault while on the set of the show. Game famously fired off some Instagram rants at Rainey’s direction with the confidence that her story didn’t stick.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Since he never appeared in court to defend the accusations, Game is now stuck paying down the million-dollar debt via his music royalties and might have to liquidate his assets. Last year, it appeared that Game’s Calabasas home was under foreclosure while he also delivered his final album if his stance is to be taken as truth. And while she’s not firing back at the Game directly, there’s a little petty going on in these online streets.

We’ve featured Rainey on the site before back when the Baes and Baddies segment was known by another name.

In the meantime, check out these new images of Priscilla Rainey stunting on the ‘Gram in various poses. She was already looking like good money before the judgment so nobody can exactly call the lastest news a come up.

View this post on Instagram

Please don’t call me on my bluff 🎶

A post shared by Priscilla Rainey 💖 (@priscillarainey) on

Photo: Instagram

Reintroducing The Game’s Accuser, Model Priscilla Rainey [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Your opinion of me doesn’t matter.....

A post shared by Priscilla Rainey 💖 (@priscillarainey) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

☺️

A post shared by Priscilla Rainey 💖 (@priscillarainey) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Cheese 🙃

A post shared by Priscilla Rainey 💖 (@priscillarainey) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Sparkle ✨ ❤️

A post shared by Priscilla Rainey 💖 (@priscillarainey) on

Latest
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett…

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for…
06.12.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…

The company faces backlash for their dress code.
06.12.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…

At a time when the Black community is demanding answers for the death of Black Americans at the hand of…
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Close