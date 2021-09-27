r. kelly
HomePhotos

Guilty As Charged: Pied Piper of R&Creep R. Kelly Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial, Twitter Rejoices

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-RKELLY-TB

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly, who was alleged to be the mastermind of a sex trafficking ring that went on for years despite failed attempts to bring him to justice, finally has been found guilty as charged. In just the second day of deliberations in his trial in New York, the jury found the shamed R&B star guilty of racketeering, and Twitter is rejoicing.

The Associated Press and The New York Times among several other major outlets broke the news wide that Kelly, 54, coerced and groomed young women to be his servants and perform sexual acts, some too disgusting to reprint here in full detail.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The trial, which began on August 18, the prosecutors in the matter introduced witness testimony and statements, along with other evidence that pointed to the fact that Kelly manipulated and controlled the victims using predatory tactics and maneuvers of coercion and fear. One of the accusers said that Kelly demanded to be referred to as “Daddy” when they greeted him and were instructed to hug and kiss him. They were also told to cheer for him if they were in tow during a pickup basketball game.

The accusers also state that they were made to sign NDA documents and also followed a strict code known as “Rob’s Rules” and would face threats of spankings and punishments if they violated them. Kelly’s full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Other disturbing testimonies include one victim saying that Kelly demanded oral sex and displayed a firearm by his side while doing so, and another victim said that the singer passed on herpes to her without revealing his status.

Kelly’s guilty verdict confirms what many industry insiders and former allies knew but didn’t come forth to call an end to the acts, but outsiders and observers who knew the case in and out always thought that the claims, despite the heinous nature of them, were all true.

On Twitter, R. Kelly is getting dragged to the depths of hell. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Guilty As Charged: Pied Piper of R&Creep R. Kelly Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial, Twitter Rejoices  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
01.01.70
Close