Donald Trump
President Trump Orders End To Fed Funding Of Racial Sensitivity Trainings, Twitter Spots White Power Jig

Posted September 5, 2020

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump has once more used the power of his office to make a radical change to standing policies, but this latest move has undertones of dictator-like control. The former business mogul has ordered an end to federal funding for antiracism training, calling the instruction of “critical race theory” and “white privilege” as anti-American.

CNN reported Friday (Sept. 4) on a White House memo that went wide explaining the elimination of federal agencies holding racial sensitivity training, declaring within that the training sessions are “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote the following:

It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date “training” government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda. For example, according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” or where they are required to say that they “benefit from racism.”

According to press reports, in some cases these training have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.

The memo goes on to cite that the training sessions “not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce.”

Sounds a lot like the president’s administration’s entire legacy, which as we should artfully note was sparked via division and “Make American Great Again” Trumpism.

As it stands, Twitter is sniffing the jig while some on the right are applauding this wholly “American” stance to do away with all that progressive mumbo-jumbo despite all the evidence pointing to the other end. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

President Trump Orders End To Fed Funding Of Racial Sensitivity Trainings, Twitter Spots White Power Jig  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

