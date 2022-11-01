Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gone too soon. Rappers we lost in 2022.

Throughout 2022, we have lost quite a few rappers and pioneers in the music industry who created a different sound and wave to Black culture and the world at large.

We pay respect to the rappers who have passed away in 2022 and the legacies that will continue to live:

RELATED: Twitter is Heartbroken After Philly’s Rapper, PNB Rock was Shot & Killed

RELATED: Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later

RELATED: 2 Men Named Alleged Killers Of Pop Smoke May Face Death Penalty

RELATED: Report: Rapper Takeoff Shot & Killed In Houston

RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021

Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022 was originally published on wrnbhd2.com