Real Housewives Of Atlanta
Dutty Wine! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Slayed The Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Posted January 2, 2020

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Canada

Source: (George Pimental/Bravo) / Bravo

On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies (thanks to Tanya Sam who REALLY deserves her own peach) went to Toronto, Tanya’s hometown for the amazingly fun Caribbean Carnival.

Tanya, who is of Ghanian descent, explained to the ladies, who had never attended before, that Carnival takes place for about four weeks in August and is all about partying, dressing up and getting crunk in the streets!

Clearly, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore were up for it. Porsha, who at the time had given birth four months prior, was definitely ready for a vacay.

‘This is mommy on the loose. I love my baby, but I’m ready to turn up in Canada. This is the turn up I’ve been needing,’ Porsha told her sister Lauren on Sunday’s ep.

And turn up is what they did.

That and everyone stayed with tradition by dressing up in traditional Carnival costumes, which is the biggest staple of these massive events. According to Culture Trip, the majority of these incredibly sexy outfits “are handcrafted with every detail, sequin, and feather carefully considered and sewn on,” and usually cost between $900-$10,000.

From what we saw, the Atlanta cast killed it!

Back in August, Tanya posted a pic of her and her castmates all dressed up.

“[B]rought my Atlanta woes to roll thru the Six for carnival. I’m born and raised in Toronto so had to let them know how we do,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

Slay! We are living for those thick thighs!

Even better, this week Bravo posted never-seen-before pics for all to see. Take a look:

