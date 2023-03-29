Local

RECAP: Radio One Baltimore Hosts Second Annual Job Fair – Presented By Maryland Health Connection

Published on March 29, 2023

Radio One Baltimore's Second Annual Job Fair Presented By Maryland Health Connection

Source: @airiel_sharice / @airiel_sharice

Radio One Baltimore hosted its second annual job fair, presented by Maryland Health Connection this Wednesday.

More than 30+ recruiters gathered at the Doubletree by Hilton in Pikesville to provide the people of Baltimore with tons of information, resources, and of course job openings.

Special thanks to all of our co-sponsors which include those below!

Fulton Bank NAVY Baltimore City Police Department
Wooldawn Motor Coac, Inc Future Care Baltimore County Public Schoolss

Check out photos from today’s fair and we hope to see you again at the next one!

