2019 American Music Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: Your Favorite Celebs at the 2019 American Music Awards

Posted November 25, 2019

1.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Toni Braxton poses in the press room at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,press room,toni braxton,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles,2019 american music awards

2.

Musician Big Freedia arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,arrival,music,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,microsoft,big freedia,music award,2019 american music awards

3.

US singer Lizzo arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,microsoft,music award,lizzo – musician,2019 american music awards

4.

US ballet dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,music,california,city of los angeles,dancer,awards ceremony,microsoft,ballet,ballet dancer,misty copeland,music award,2019 american music awards

5.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

6.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

7.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

8.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

9.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

10.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

11.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

12.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

13.

American Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. star,music,rapper,singer,entertainment,american music awards,celebrity,red carpet,arrivals,ama awards 2019,artis,media ifluencer

14.

American Music Awards 2019 – Press Room held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. red carpet

