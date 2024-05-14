Red Carpet Gallery: Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Chioma Ikokwu & More Slay The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) are not just about celebrating excellence in African film and TV entertainment but also a night where fashion takes center stage. This year’s edition, held on Saturday, May 11, at the Eko Hotel Lagos, was no different.
From dazzling gowns and avant-garde ensembles to intricate designs and bold reinterpretations of traditional attire, celebrities brought their A-game, solidifying the AMVCAs’ place as a premier African fashion event. Fits on the international carpet were a fashion lover’s dream.
So, let’s get into the details.
Camera shutters sounded like continuous applause as celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers hit the red carpet. Those spotted slaying at the event included Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Chioma Ikokwu, and more.
Osas Ighodaro slayed the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in a black sculpted 3-D gown.
One fashion favorite was Miss Black USA 2010 Osas Ighodaro. Oozing glamour, style, and sophistication, the actress wore a futuristic, structured black gown by bespoke designer Veekee James.
The garment’s details were everything with its 3-D black sculpted shoulders, fitted bodice, trumpet bottom, and nude underlay that celebrated Osas’ complexion. The gown’s unique black lines traced the beauty’s entire body, highlighting her fabulous figure.
“I wanted to showcase art on her body,” Veekee said when describing Osas’ dress on Instagram. The designer, known for her innovative and feminine designs, continued, saying that the dress was custom-made to showcase a woman’s beauty.
Every angle of the former pageant queen’s dress exuded art, and we couldn’t get enough. Hear more from the designer about the gown below.
2024 AMVCAs Red Carpet: See how the fashion girlies brought unforgettable style
The 2024 AMVCAs once again confirmed Africa’s position as a significant force in the global fashion scene, inspiring us all with its bold colors, innovative designs, and enduring cultural expression. Each outfit was a testament to Africa’s rich and diverse cultures, which fans frequently see on (and off) screen.
See below other show-stopping looks from the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.
1. Nkiruka Festus
We are swooning over Nkiruka’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards debut. Her gown’s ice blue color and dramatic skirt are everything!
2. Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa is the epitome of a structural work of art. Get into her grey architectural gown with its circle top and bell-like bottom.
3. Uche Montana
Uche Montana brought the drama – and we are here for it. The actress donned a fitted silver and red sequin dress with heart designs throughout and a feather bottom.
4. Chioma Ikokwu
Chioma Ikokwu is a walking portrait of gilded gold and gorgeous glamour. See her corset bodice, sculpted tulle skirt, and molded 3-D details.
5. Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo ate the girlies up at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Her 3-D sculptured leaf gown was one-of-a-kind. Not only did it fit her like a glove, but it was an absolute show-stopper.
6. Idia Aisien
Idie Aisien’s red carpet ensemble is a 10 out of 10 plus 10. We love her red gown with ruched details and dramatic puffer duster. Her look gives futuristic fashionista vibes!
7. Campbell Precious
AMVCA-winning artist Campbell showed off her dramatic style on the red carpet. The make-up artist is a vision in white and silver, wearing a custom gown by Lagos designer Sandra Chinyere.
8. Enado
In an orange gown and dramatic cape, Enado oozes timeless elegance and over-the-top flair. According to the actress’ Instagram caption, the dress’ “vibrant hue matches her effervescent personality and poise.”
9. Omowunmi Dada
Omowunmi Dada brought the heat to the red carpet with a black gown with fire-red sequin flower details. With a fitted design, sheer top, and exaggerated train, Omowunmi’s dress was ‘haute.’
10. Eniola T. Florence Ajao
Eniola T. Florence Ajao’s grey sequin gown is a stunning display of culture, design, and couture craftsmanship. Every inch of her dress is covered in detail and beading, from her angled shoulders to her princess-style skirt.
11. Simi Drey
Simi Drey’s red carpet moment is dripping in glamour and edge—the best of both worlds. The actress’ gown consists of a black body-sculpted corset with a sheer skirt and oversized crystal embellishments.