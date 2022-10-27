Red Carpet Rundown: The Star-Studded ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere was the hottest ticket in town. The star-studded event that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, brought out the likes of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Michael B. Jordan, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, and the entire cast of the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupia Nyong’o, Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Danai Guirra, Dominique Thorne, and director Ryan Coogler posed for a photo on the plush purple carpet that brimmed with royalty.

The late Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward wore white and walked the carpet where she posed for a photo with Rihanna.

Rihanna, who is releasing new music on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, teased a clip from the track lift me up on social media. Rising star Tems penned the ballad for Ri.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

In an interview with Variety, earlier this year, Letitia Wright, who is speculated to become the new Black Panther in the film, spoke about returning to the sequel to honor Boseman.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise. We just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced — and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie.”

By the looks of the first reviews, Wakanda Forever is an emotional rollercoaster, but ultimately rewarding while maintaining its visually stunning cinematography. According to TV and film expert Wilson Morales, the film offers, “a fitting tribute to #ChadwickBoseman while introducing new characters & still giving great visuals. Angela Bassett is regal and commanding & Letitia Wright is firmly ready to step up and as well as the returning cast. All will enjoy once again,” he tweeted.

Catch the red carpet looks, below:

