RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

Posted October 25, 2017

The 3rd annual In Style Awards took place on Monday night in Los Angeles, California at The Getty Center and young Hollywood brought their fashion A-game. Click through our gallery and check out a 70’s inspired Zendaya, Empire star Serayah and more strutting their style on the red carpet. You don’t want to miss!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA

Zendaya arrives to the 3rd Annual In Style Awards with amazing afro!

2. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA

She is wearing a Fall/Winter 2017 Sciaparelli tiered couture sleeveless gown.

3. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA

She was styled by no other than Law Roach.

4. SERAYAH

SERAYAH

Serayah donned an asymmetrical bob for the In Style Awards.

5. SERAYAH

SERAYAH

The Empire actress wore a Fall/Winter 2017 Versus Versace mesh, double split dress.

6. SERAYAH

SERAYAH

The logo neckline of this Versus Versace dress gives it just the right amount of edge. We’re loving the winged eyeliner and soft lip on the young starlet.

7. SERAYAH

SERAYAH

This mesh dress is slightly altered off the runway, with the original being presented with long sleeves. We’re feeling the white pumps!

8. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY

CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle are looking mint in green Elie Saab dresses.

9. HALLE BAILEY

HALLE BAILEY

Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle wears her locs in a high ponytail, showing off sparkling earrings.

10. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY

CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY

Chloe x Halle Bailey were styled by Zerina Akers (the same woman styling Queen Bey!).

11. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND

Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Kelly Rowland arrived at the In Style awards wearing a Georges Chakra dress and Fendi boots.

12. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND

Kelly sure is loving these $1350.00 Fendi leather boots and so are we!

13. SELENA GOMEZ

SELENA GOMEZ

Singer Selena Gomez looked fresh faced with a smokey eye at the 3rd Annual In Style awards. We’re loving her gold hoops!

14. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

Selena donned a Spring/Summer 2018 Jaquemus dress, showing off her legs!

15. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

Selena’s smokey silver eye is perfection.

16. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

We’re loving her fun and funky shoes. What a way to add pizazz to a little black dress.

17. InStyle Presents Third Annual ‘InStyle Awards’ – Red Carpet

InStyle Presents Third Annual ‘InStyle Awards’ – Red Carpet

Selena Gomez poses with honoree, Demi Lovato at the 3rd Annual In Style Awards.

18. DEMI LOVATO

DEMI LOVATO

Demi Lovato went for a lilac theme to get honored.

19. DEMI LOVATO

DEMI LOVATO

A bright, smokey eye is very on trend and we’re loving this purple one!

20. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

Demi chose a Alice + Olivia belted, lavender ruched dress with a side split.

21. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals

The Alice + Olivia dress has a low back to add to the sex appeal.

