The 3rd annual In Style Awards took place on Monday night in Los Angeles, California at The Getty Center and young Hollywood brought their fashion A-game. Click through our gallery and check out a 70’s inspired Zendaya, Empire star Serayah and more strutting their style on the red carpet. You don’t want to miss!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. ZENDAYA Zendaya arrives to the 3rd Annual In Style Awards with amazing afro!

2. ZENDAYA She is wearing a Fall/Winter 2017 Sciaparelli tiered couture sleeveless gown.

3. ZENDAYA She was styled by no other than Law Roach.

4. SERAYAH Serayah donned an asymmetrical bob for the In Style Awards.

5. SERAYAH The Empire actress wore a Fall/Winter 2017 Versus Versace mesh, double split dress.

6. SERAYAH The logo neckline of this Versus Versace dress gives it just the right amount of edge. We’re loving the winged eyeliner and soft lip on the young starlet.

7. SERAYAH This mesh dress is slightly altered off the runway, with the original being presented with long sleeves. We’re feeling the white pumps!

8. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle are looking mint in green Elie Saab dresses.

9. HALLE BAILEY Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle wears her locs in a high ponytail, showing off sparkling earrings.

10. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY Chloe x Halle Bailey were styled by Zerina Akers (the same woman styling Queen Bey!).

11. KELLY ROWLAND Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Kelly Rowland arrived at the In Style awards wearing a Georges Chakra dress and Fendi boots.

12. KELLY ROWLAND Kelly sure is loving these $1350.00 Fendi leather boots and so are we!

13. SELENA GOMEZ Singer Selena Gomez looked fresh faced with a smokey eye at the 3rd Annual In Style awards. We’re loving her gold hoops!

14. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals Selena donned a Spring/Summer 2018 Jaquemus dress, showing off her legs!

15. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals Selena’s smokey silver eye is perfection.

16. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals We’re loving her fun and funky shoes. What a way to add pizazz to a little black dress.

17. InStyle Presents Third Annual ‘InStyle Awards’ – Red Carpet Selena Gomez poses with honoree, Demi Lovato at the 3rd Annual In Style Awards.

18. DEMI LOVATO Demi Lovato went for a lilac theme to get honored.

19. DEMI LOVATO A bright, smokey eye is very on trend and we’re loving this purple one!

20. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals Demi chose a Alice + Olivia belted, lavender ruched dress with a side split.