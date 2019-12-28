CLOSE
Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

Posted December 28, 2019

2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood - Show

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty

2019 gave birth to so many amazing moments and accomplishments this year such as Beyonce’s Homecoming, Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome’s historic Emmy wins and the beautiful trend of Black beauty queens.

But we also recognize that given the circle of life, 2019 was also a time to say goodbye to those we lost in our community as well. Here’s a look at some of the people we held dear that sadly died this year.

Rest in power.

1. Nipsey Hussle (August 15, 1985 – March 31, 2019)

Nipsey Hussle (August 15, 1985 – March 31, 2019) Source:Getty

The 34-year-old Inglewood rapper was gunned down in front of his clothing store this spring. The marathon continues.

2. Diahann Carroll (July 17, 1935 – October 4, 2019)

Diahann Carroll (July 17, 1935 – October 4, 2019) Source:Getty

The legendary actress, known for her iconic “Dynasty” character Dominique Deveraux, lost her battle with cancer. She was 84-years-old.

3. Jessye Norman (September 15, 1945 – September 30, 2019)

Jessye Norman (September 15, 1945 – September 30, 2019) Source:Getty

The“ majestic Soprano” and multiple Grammy winner died of septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015. She was 74 years old. The opera legend was she was “one of the most decorated of American singers,” winning five Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.

4. Toni Morrison (February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019)

Toni Morrison (February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019) Source:Getty

The Nobel Prize-winning novelist, known for masterpieces such as “Tar Baby” and “Beloved” passed in August after suffering a “short illness.” Her legacy will be carried on by the writers she has inspired over the years.

5. John Singleton (January 6, 1968 – April 28, 2019)

John Singleton (January 6, 1968 – April 28, 2019) Source:Getty

The Oscar-nominated director who quietly suffered from heart disease died hours after being taken life support after suffering from a massive strong this spring. The “Boyz N The Hood” and “Baby Boy” filmmaker was a major staple in Black film.

6. James Ingram (February 16, 1952 – January 29, 2019)

James Ingram (February 16, 1952 – January 29, 2019) Source:Getty

The “Baby Come To Me” singer lost his battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Robinson, and their six children.

7. Kristoff St. John (July 15, 1966 – February 3, 2019)

Kristoff St. John (July 15, 1966 – February 3, 2019) Source:Getty

Beloved daytime soap star Kristoff St. John was found dead in his home earlier this year from an apparent suicide.

8. John Witherspoon (January 27, 1942 – October 29, 2019)

John Witherspoon (January 27, 1942 – October 29, 2019) Source:Getty

The popular actor, comedian and character actor died this fall at the age of 77. The star of the “Friday” movie franchise was a staple in movies such as “Boomerang” and “A Vampire in Brooklyn” and TV shows including “The Boondocks” and “The Wayans Bros.”

9. Juice Wrld (December 2, 1998 – December 8, 2019)

Juice Wrld (December 2, 1998 – December 8, 2019) Source:WENN

The 21-year-old Chicago-native died after allegedly swallowing a bunch of pills, and suffering a fatal seizure. The “Goodbye & Good Riddance” rapper will be missed.

10. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (January 18, 1951 – October 17, 2019)

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (January 18, 1951 – October 17, 2019) Source:Getty

One of the leaders of Trump’s impeachment, the American politician and civil rights advocate who served in Congress from 1996 until his death in 2019.

