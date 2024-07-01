Listen Live
Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Published on July 1, 2024

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Keep scrolling to check out the video and see viral reactions to the melee.

Rick Ross had a set at the Ignite Music Festival over the weekend, and hindsight may suggest he should’ve closed out with a different song.

A group of Drake fans attacked Ross and his crew after Ricky played Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us to close out the show.

In the video, you can see Ross standing in front of a group of fans, where a verbal altercation is taking place.

Via TMZ:

We’re told the group of about 15 dudes approached Rick and formed a human wall so he and his crew couldn’t move around them.

TMZ obtained video showing the verbal confrontation between the two parties with Rick having a tense exchange with one of the men. It soon escalated into violence.

Internet sleuths have determined (allegedly) that one of the primary Rick Ross attackers was a rapper named Icarus.

At this time no arrests have been made. This is a developing story.

*Radio-One doesn’t condone violence. Some of the following videos show a fight and may be hard to watch for some viewers.*

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

