Although Vancouver is a long way from Toronto, some fans have connected that Rick Ross running into some static in the Western portion of the northern country is due to the Drake beef. According to a new report Rick Ross and his crew finished rocking a music festival in Vancouver and came across a group who tried to impede his progress through the crowd.

Several accounts posted the breaking news on their respective feeds, including DJ Akademiks, TMZ, and more. According to the reports, Rick Ross was in Vancouver for the Ignite Music Festival on Sunday (June 30) and was heading through the crowd after leaving the stage when the confrontation began around 10:30 local time.

The group, who has not confirmed their affiliation with Drake, at least publicly, were reportedly upset that Ross chose to end his set playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as a closing track. As the reports go, one of the men trying to block Rozay’s progress reportedly swung at the Miami rapper with Akademiks claiming that a member of Ross’ crew was left unconscious.

Adding to this, blogger page @6ixaktv posted two videos of the fight with Drake liking one of the videos. According to the videos, it looked like the group didn’t want to square up when things were even but the owner of the page says that they have a clip of Ross getting punched.

An interesting thread of discussion also cropped up with many noticing that the men who confronted Ross appeared to be white and using the “N-Word” although, again, the group has not stepped forward to present their identity online.

On X, the reactions to Rick Ross being jumped by Vancouver goons have the Maybach Music Group boss’ name trending. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

WARNING: The images in the clips below may be disturbing to some so proceed with caution.

Photo: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Rick Ross & Crew Got Swung On In Vancouver After Festival Performance, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com