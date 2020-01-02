CLOSE
rihanna
Rihanna Brings The Heat With This Haute Shoot For Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

Posted January 2, 2020

Rihanna is a force in the fashion and beauty industry. Our favorite Bajan bad gal is gearing us up for a haute Valentine’s Day with her latest collection for Savage x Fenty. However, in preparation for this collection she tapped her longtime friend, stylist, and fashion designer, Adam Selman.

Selman has worked with Rihanna for seven years now. The collection features cut out bras with heart nipple pasties, zip up panties, leather like sets, and garters with hearts. The promo shots for the collection are SEXY! Keep clicking to learn more about how the first Savage x Fenty designer collab occurred and see some of the sexy models of all sizes and body types featured in the campaign.

 

1. ADAM SELMAN X RIHANNA FOR SAVAGE X FENTY

Rihanna chose Adam Selman for Savage x Fenty’s first designer collab. The longtime friend of the fashion force shared with W Magazine, “It was sometime early in the year, and we hugged each other at a party and she came up close to me and said, ‘You have to do Savage x Fenty with me.’ Then she walked away. Two days later, she texted me to say she was serious.

2. RIHANNA AT THE 2014 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

RIHANNA AT THE 2014 CFDA FASHION AWARDS Source:Getty

If you don’t know Adam Selman by name, you definitely know his work. He’s styled and worked with Rihanna over the years. His most popular piece might be Rihanna’s 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards look Adam created the concept and designed the whole ensemble. It led to a trend of illusion dresses for years to come.

3. SAVAGE X FENTY MODELS

You know that a Savage x Fenty campaign will feature some well known faces. Rihanna employed Fiffany Luu, Paloma Elsesser, Joan Smalls, and Adesuwa to show off the Valentine’s Day campaign.

4. ADAM SELMAN WITH ADESUWA, JOAN SMALLS, PALOMA ELSESSER, AND FIFFANY LUU

The campaign was shot by Dennis Leupold, who has also worked with Rihanna over the years and shot many of her iconic photos. It’s great to see the beauty keeps her team close! He also worked on her book and shoots for Fenty Beauty. Oh to be on Rihanna’s pay roll!

5. FIFFANY LUU FOR SAVAGE X FENTY

The collection features bow detailing in alluring spots, making for a sexy yet sweet lingerie choice.

6. SAVAGE X FENTY PROMO VIDEO

The Savage x Fenty Instagram page dropped showing the women rocking the new collection. SO SEXY!

7. RIHANNA IN SAVAGE X FENTY

Of course, Rihanna modeled the collection and looked super sexy in this red number.

8. RIHANNA IN SAVAGE X FENTY

Rihanna in Savage X Fenty.

9. ADAM SELMAN X SAVAGE X FENTY

In this promo video, Adam shares that the heart garter belts are his favorite accessory in the collection.

10. ADAM SELMAN X PALOMA ELESSAR

We love that Rihanna always has plus size representation in her campaigns. Beauties, what do you think of the collection? Will you be shopping for Valentine’s Day?

