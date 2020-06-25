The Great Debates_February 2020

Rock Black Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

In the 90s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony might have been one of the biggest groups in Hip-Hop. Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone make up the legendary group who has connections to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group was signed to Eazy-E, who was a member of inductees N.W.A. The Group also collaborated with the Late 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. before their unfortunate deaths.

It shouldn’t be a question if Bone will eventually enter the Hall that is based in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. It’s only a matter of when. Check out their famous collabs with Hall of Fame Greats below.

Rock Black Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Foe Tha Love of Money Featuring Eazy-E

2. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Thug Luv Featuring 2Pac

3. The Notorious B.I.G. – Notorious Thugs (feat. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony)

4. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Home Featuring Phil Collins

Close