Rock Black Music: Bootsy Collins

Black Music Month
| 06.25.20
Rock Black Music: Bootsy Collins

WE WANT BOOTSY!

William “Bootsy” Collins and his older brother Phelps “Catfish” Collins and others formed a funk band, The Pacemakers but little did he know the impact he was about to make on music. In March 1970 most James Brown‘s band quit over a pay dispute. Bootsy and company were hired as Brown’s backing band and they became known as The J.B.’s. While only with Brown for less than a year, they helped created the classic jams “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine”, “Super Bad” and “Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing.”’

And it wouldn’t be the only Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Collins would be connected to. In 1972 he would join Funkadelic. When you hear the funky bass, you hear Bootsy.

Close