CLOSE
Ron Jeremy
HomePhotos

Old School Porn Star Ron Jeremy Faces 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Posted June 23, 2020

The Toscars

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ron Jeremy, a porn star who rose to fame in the 1980s, has remained one of the adult industry’s most recognizable and beloved stars. However, Jeremy is now facing charges of sexual assault dating back to 2014, and this isn’t the first time for the award-winning performer.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, Jeremy, 67, has been accused of sexually assaulting four women dating back to 2014. The charges thus far are three counts of forcible rape, and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery as reported in a release from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The DA’s office says in their charges that Jeremey allegedly carried out an assault on a 25-year-old woman in West Hollywood back in 2014., and doing the same again to two women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. In July 2019, Jeremy allegedly raped a woman at the West Hollywood bar previously mentioned.

In 2016. Jeremy was the center of a rape allegation but the charges were not pursued due to a lack of evidence according to a memo connected to the case. In that matter, a woman claimed that after heavy drinking, Jeremy coerced her away from the group of people she was with and carried out the crime.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jeremy is due to appear in court in Los Angeles today. If all the charges are applied, Jeremy could be sentenced up to 90 years behind bars.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Jeremy has won several awards, including an award from The Free Speech Coalition, which presented him with the Positive Image Award in 2009, which the group has since taken back after news of the allegations sprung forth. Jeremy has denied the claims made about him in past interviews.

Reactions to the news are listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Old School Porn Star Ron Jeremy Faces 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.24.20
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition…

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you…
06.22.20
Close