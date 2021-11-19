Sabrina Elba
HomePhotos

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
British Vogue x Self Portrait - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Sabrina Elba never disappoints when it comes to fashion. The model and wife of popular actor Idris Elba knows a thing or two about putting together stylish ensembles. Whether it’s a body hugging dress or retro Jordan sneakers, Sabrina does not come to play.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She recently posted a picture to her Instagram account wearing a floor-length, taupe Rick Owens gown that hugged her body in all the right places. This backless gown looked so amazing on Sabrina that we had no choice but to do a deep dive into her past fashion looks and highlight five times honey absolutely served.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

In case you haven’t checked out Sabrina’s style, we’ve got you covered. Check out five times Mrs. Elba effortlessly and stylishly slayed.

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Rick Owens Taupe Gown

We had to pay homage to this look that Sabrina recently posted to her Instagram account.  The color on this dress complemented her skin perfectly, and it brought out her natural beauty.  One would think that the dress was simple just by looking at the front, but when she turned around the backless aspect and draping of the dress brought the drama.  

2. Oscar de la Renta

Florals suit Sabrina well.  On anyone else this get-up may have looked like material only, but on Sabrina it resembled art.  It hung well on her tall frame, and the pattern seemed to have added to her glow.  Although she wore this piece in November, this look is definitely giving us spring-time goddess.  

3. Self Portrait Off-White Dress

If Sabrina can do nothing else, home girl can rock a form-fitting dress.  She looked like a tall glass of milk in this Self Portrait dress that featured a collar, a rouche front, and deep neck.  She paired the jazzy dress with white strappy sandals and a simple bob haircut.   

4. Alberta Ferretti Jumpsuit

Suited and booted! Sabrina can literally sport anything and make it look fly, and that definitely goes for this Alberta Ferretti pantsuit.  Sophisticated doesn’t adequately describe this look on Sabrina.  She looked fierce in this tan-colored, cropped-leg jumpsuit that tied at the waist and featured buckles on the ankle of the pants.  She finished the look off with small gold hoop earrings, a black purse, and black ankle-strap sandals.    

5. Casual Jogger Set

Sabrina’s versatile style is what makes her a fashion queen.  Not only can she properly sport a dress, but she can also look super fly in a jogger set and retro Jordan sneakers.  This look proves that Sabrina is the ultimate around-the-way girl and that she can do no wrong when it comes to fashion.  

Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76
Close