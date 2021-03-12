CLOSE
Salt Bae
Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect

Posted March 12, 2021

Salt Bae steak

Source: Twitter / Twitter

Salt Bae is once again causing a ruckus over antics that barely have anything to do with the actual taste of his food. The Turkish chef born Nusret Gökçe was seen chopping up steak and salaciously serving it directly into the mouth of one of his female customers, while who seemed to be her boyfriend was sitting, right, there.

Ever since the clip began making the rounds, Twitter has been debating whether or not the salt slinging chef’s actions were disrespectful.

In the grand scheme of things, a woman is entitled to do whatever she wants no matter the state of the relationship she is in, and vice versa. If she doesn’t mind being fed protein into her jaws while her significant other watches, so be it. It’s on said significant other to determine how they react, whether it be a “WTF?!” or a wink because they just might be into that sort of thing.

You also should consider if she was really caught by surprise, and well…

Also, considering the look on buddy’s face in the clip, we gotta think he is reconsidering all the life decisions that led to him co-starring in this viral video.

All we gotta say is, couldn’t be me dawg. Peep more reactions in the gallery.

Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

