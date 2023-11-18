Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & Cassie Settle Lawsuit That Accused Him Of Rape & Abuse

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

According to court documents obtained by USA Today, both parties had come to a resolution Friday, though an amount has not been disclosed.

Cassie then released a statement thanking those close to her as the lawsuit took over headlines for 24 hours.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy also addressed the public, thankful that the lawsuit had quickly been resolved before more dirt was thrown on his name via legal discovery.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best,” Combs said. “Love.”

It all began Thursday when Cassie filed a sex trafficking and sexual abuse lawsuit against Diddy, alleging his heinous behavior over their decade-long relationship. The two met in 2005 when she was 19 years old, and she says the abuse began soon after that when she was forced to have sex with male prostitutes while Diddy watched.

Other accounts in the suit report that he even kicked her in the head until she bled after he got jealous she was speaking to another talent agent and that he blew up rapper Kid Cudi’s car when he discovered they were dating.

Cassie also says that he raped her in 2018 after forcing himself into her apartment after they went out for dinner. The relationship ended shortly after, and cutting ties with Bad Boy Records in 2019.

The singer, born Cassandra Ventura, said on Thursday that she’s coming forward now because the Adult Survivors Act, which allows sexual assault victims to file civil suits after the statute of limitations expires, ends next week.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching,” she said, according to the NY Times, “it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

