erykah badu , r. kelly

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

Posted January 20, 2019

2017 Atlanta Funkfest

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Erykah Badu really stepped in it. The Neo-Soul crooner reportedly said she is still supporting R. Kelly despite the myriad of allegations against him (see: Surviving R. Kelly). 

Word on the tweets is that Badu was in full R. Kelly defense mode while performing in Chicago on Saturday night (Jan. 19).

Maybe she thought there would be like-minded folks since she was in the Pied Piper of Pee Pee’s hometown? However, there were reportedly boos at the mere mention of his name.

Reports the Independent:

Badu was performing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where, according to dwellers, she criticised the outcry against the R&B singer following the damning Lifetime documentary Surviving R Kelly, which details multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him.

According to one concertgoer, Badu said: “What if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? We gonna crucify them too?”

Another claimed on Twitter that she had told the crowd to “keep [their] opinion to [themselves]”.

Earlier this month, the docuentary’s [sic] producer revealed that Badu was one of many artists who turned down the opportunity to appear.

But if you’ve been paying attention, you should have known Badu has been on a victim blaming wave before. Remember when she said girls need to be mindful of what they wear (see: longer skirts)?

It be your own people. Peep the Twitter reaction in the gallery.

It’s going to get ugly.

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted was originally published on hiphopwired.com

