CLOSE
Lovie Simone
HomePhotos

‘Selah And The Spades’ Star Lovie Simone Is A Fierce & Fly Hair Chameleon

Posted April 22, 2020

Selah & The Spades

Source: Courtesy of Amazon Studios / Courtesy of Amazon Studios

If you have yet to catch the new indie film Selah and the Spades on Amazon Prime, please do, because the film and its star Lovie Simone are flawless.

Written and directed by Tayarisha Poe, her brilliant feature film debut centers on Selah (Simone), an overachieving and whip-smart high school senior who attends a lush boarding school in Pennslyvania. But as I recently wrote for the HuffPost, Selah, who looks innocent, is anything but.

“There are no boundaries to how far she will go to stay on top of her grades, her lucrative drug-running game and her easily manipulated friends Paloma (Celeste O’Connor) and Maxxie (Jerome Jharrel). But what happens when a control freak feels all that power slowly slip away? In Selah’s case, she begins to crack and unleashes on anyone who poses a threat to her legacy.”Sis is an amazing villain and gives one of the most haunting and vulnerable performances of this year. Just take a look at this clip:

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Now if Simone looks familiar it’s because the Bronx native plays Zora Greenleaf on your Saints-approved favorite soap Greenleaf. We will see her next in the remake of the cult-classic horror film, The Craft.

The 20-year-old told Teen Vogue last year that she is “intentional” about the projects she lends herself and her talent to.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“I’ve always been intentional with everything that I’ve chosen,” she admitted.

“I do feel like I’m just attracted to quality and I’m attracted to storylines that are very complex, which is why I feel like I would play in almost every kind of drama there is in the film industry.

Here she is with her amazing cast, which includes Emmy winner Jerome Jharrel, Gina Torres and Jesse Williams to name a few.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Pizza Hut Lounge Park City - Portraits

Source: Aaron Richter / Getty

 

Also, just a little-known fact: a few years ago, Lovie was making beauty and hair tutorial videos on YouTube. Here she is with her bomb twist out:

Ok boo!

Speaking of hair, Lovie is known for being tresses chameleon, rocking every style imaginable. From long blond braids to a huge afro to luxurious faux locks, here are 13 times the actress showed off her versatile lewks:

Watch Selah and the Spades on Amazon Prime now.

‘Selah And The Spades’ Star Lovie Simone Is A Fierce & Fly Hair Chameleon  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Power To The People!

View this post on Instagram

🤎

A post shared by Lovie Simone Oppong (@loviesimone_) on

2. Yaaaass Bangs!

View this post on Instagram

get God on the phoneee

A post shared by Lovie Simone Oppong (@loviesimone_) on

3. Lady In Locs

View this post on Instagram

Let it breathe

A post shared by Lovie Simone Oppong (@loviesimone_) on

4. OK Lemonade!

View this post on Instagram

Top of the morning to ya

A post shared by Lovie Simone Oppong (@loviesimone_) on

5. Ok Top Knot!

Ok Top Knot! Source:Getty

6. Twist Out Dream

Twist Out Dream Source:WENN

7.

Source:WENN

8. Luxurious Faux Locs

Luxurious Faux Locs Source:WENN

9. We Stan An Afro Queen

We Stan An Afro Queen Source:Getty

10. Give Me All The Twist Outs

Give Me All The Twist Outs Source:Getty

11.

Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13. The Bigger The Fro, the Better

The Bigger The Fro, the Better Source:Getty
Latest
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Close