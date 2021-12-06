HomePhotos

The 10 Sexiest Social Media Moments of 2021

Sexiest Social Media Moments

As the days left to mark off our 2021 calendar lessen, it’s time to take a look back at the women who made things hot across the web. Of course, there are our annual usual suspects: RihannaMegan Thee Stallion, and Beyonce to name a few. But on this year’s list, we’ve also got a couple fresh faces, who, despite having been around for a while, still managed to stand out from the millions upon millions of images shared online each day.

Who’ll top the list in 2022? No telling. If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that nothing can be predicted. Stars rise and fall each day. In fact, it seems like every week, we’re introduced to new talent or a familiar star that gets things spicy on socials. But one thing is for sure – we will be faithfully doing our duty by watching, liking and sharing … for research purposes only of course (wink).

With that said, here are 10 sexy moments that had the world of social media talking.

1. Chloe Bailey’s Sultry Silhouette

2. Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Sh*t’ Music Video

3. Rihanna’s Cut-Out Pajamas

4. Toni Braxton In Smoking Hot Bikini At 53

5. Jordyn Wood’s Barely There Birthday Dress

6. Beyonce for Ivy Park

7. Cadi B’s Pregnancy Shoot

8. Normani ‘Wild Side’ (Official Video) ft. Cardi B

9. Ashanti’s Beach Beauty Photoshoot

10. Sun-kissed Saweetie

