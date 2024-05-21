Listen Live
She Got Next: Top 20 WNBA Players To Watch In 2024

Published on May 21, 2024

BASKET-WNBA-FEVER-LIBERTY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The WNBA’s 28th season is in full swing, as the league has already fans on notice with the talent that surrounds the association.

With more eyes on the WNBA than ever before, thanks to the revitalization of the sport with the amazing collegiate career of Caitlin Clark, the media has a newfound interest in the sport, despite the talent in the league has remained consistent for over two decades.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, signed a rookie contract with the Indiana Fever worth $338,056 over four years.

New York Liberty v Indiana Fever

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Clark is joined by one of the most talented draft classes in WNBA history. Players such Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, and Nika Mühl will be looking to make their mark in the league. While skillful veterans like Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, DeWanna Bonner, and A’ja Wilson will be anticipating to get their first look at these young hungry rookies ready to make an impact.

Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


With so much talent in the league, it was near impossible to narrow our list down, but we did it. Our team at RNB Philly created a list of the top 20 WNBA players to watch in 2024.

Check out the Top 20 WNBA Players To Watch In 2024 below!

She Got Next: Top 20 WNBA Players To Watch In 2024  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Cailtlin Clark

2. A’ja Wilson

3. Sabrina Ionescu

4. Breanna Stewart

5. Jonquel Jones

6. Jackie Young

7. Kelsey Plum

8. Napheesa Collier

9. Chelsea Gray

10. Jewell Loyd

11. Diana Taurasi

12. Skylar Diggins-Smith

13. Angel Reese

14. Alyssa Thomas

15. Rhyne Howard

16. DeWanna Bonner

17. Kahleah Copper

18. Cheyenne Parker

19. Aliyah Boston

20. Brittney Griner

