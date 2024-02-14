Valentine’s Day can be incredibly difficult for singles, fortunately, it doesn’t have to be. While most people would love to be wooed by their significant other and post all the videos and pictures on social media for the world to see, why not consider wooing yourself?
I’m not saying put rose petals all over your home and post it on social media. Nope, think more of doing something or multiple things that bring you joy or “light you up”. These things can vary from person to person but below are six things single people can do on Valentine’s Day to make it memorable.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
RELATED STORY: Here Are 6 Looks You Need To Slay Valentine’s Day This Year
The post Six Things Single’s Can Do on Valentine’s Day appeared first on Black America Web.
Six Things Single’s Can Do on Valentine’s Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Pamper Yourself 🧖♀️Source:Getty
What better way to escape the world and all the woo-woo of love than by pampering yourself? Book that massage, pedicure, facial, or manicure.
2. Celebrate with your girlfriends 👯♀️Source:Getty
Invite some friends over for dinner. Cook or order your favorite food and turn on reruns of Insecure, Sex and the City or simply dance around in your living room to Beyonce! Set the tone for a night showing your girlfriends just how much you appreciate them.
3. Spend Time with Your Parent(s) or Grandparents ❤️Source:Getty
Showing your parent(s) or grandparents love on Valentine’s Day is a great way to show gratitude. Often we get so busy we forget that our elders can get lonely, especially if they are widowed or single themselves. So show your elders some love on even if you only spend an hour or two with them.
4. Get Active 🧘♀️Source:Getty
A great distraction for the day of love is a little sweat! Get those endorphins pumping and pouring into your body by exercising. If you can’t make it to the gym, don’t forget there are plenty of personal trainers and classes on YouTube.
5. Buy Yourself Flowers! 💐Source:Getty
Sure it would be amazing to get a delivery of flowers to your home, but why not buy your own flowers? Sure there’s no surprise element but you can pick the exact flowers you want in your favorite color. No disappointments because you selected them!
6. Buy Yourself a Valentine Gift 🎁Source:Getty
How many times have you been Christmas shopping and bought yourself something? It’s the same concept, so buy yourself a Valentine’s Day gift! Big or small it’s a gift from the heart to yourself ❤️