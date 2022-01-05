A Beautiful Matrimony: Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens & Soccer Star Jozy Altidore Tie The Knot [Photos]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore are now husband and wife. The couple announced their engagement in April 2019, and the two were married less than two years later.

The newlyweds gave an exclusive first-look inside the beautiful ceremony held on Saturday, Jan. 1 at the St. Regis Bas Habour in Miami Beach, Florida with People magazine. The bride flaunted in a custom, beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena headpiece and Peter Marco diamonds. She walked down the aisle in a perfectly crafted up-do and flawless, natural makeup that couldn’t take away from her effortless beauty.

The ceremony was filled with gorgeous florals designed by Cerka Creative and photographer Stanley Babb and videographer Bridges Cinema captured their special day.

Though the past two years have been filled with many unexpected turns, the two were able to celebrate with their loved ones under strictly enforced Covid guidelines and precautions. According to People, some of their loved ones were not physically present but the couple made sure to save a specific space for those they’ve lost, including, including Stephens’ grandparents, who died in early 2021 from COVID-19.

Stephens shares how wedding planning has taken a toll on the couple and how they’ve dealt with “all of the variables out of our control.” The newlyweds go on to share how they were able to find a silver lining despite extensive planning due to the impending pandemic.

“I’ve loved reflecting on all of the moments that culminated to this day and how we’ve arrived at this life-changing moment,” Altidore says to People. “It’s been so nostalgic to go down memory lane and revisit all the moments that brought us to this time in our lives. It’s made me fall in love with Sloane all over again.”

The 2017 US Open champion is a natural planner and shares with the magazine how she is very detail oriented. The couple even held a variety of events leading up the actual wedding including: a tennis tournament, of course (which got “crazy competitive,” they say); a crawfish boil and wine tasting; and a beach picnic.

Toronto FC player, Altidore, says the best part was watching his wife walk down the aisle.

“It’s one of those moments that I know will live in my mind forever and time will stand still when I see her,” he says.

Check out some of the gorgeous photos from their wedding below.

