Snoop Dogg Acquires Death Row Records, Twitter Salutes The Doggfather

Death Row Records remains one of the most iconic names in Hip-Hop history, and it appears one of its former stalwart stars is now in a new position of ownership of the famed label. Snoop Dogg, who got his start as a professional record artist with the outfit, purchased the label, and fans on Twitter are saluting the Doggfather.

The new venture for the always-working Snoop Dogg was announced on Wednesday (Feb. 9), which details that the Long Beach, Calif. native acquired Death Row Records from the MNRK Music Group, which is owned by the investment firm Blackstone.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop offered in a statement.

He continued with, “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

David Kestnbaum, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, added “We at Blackstone are strong supporters of the artist and creator community in our entertainment investments. We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg. We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision.”

The big news is joined by the release of an upcoming album from Snoop titled B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row), which is due to release this Friday (Feb. 11).

On Twitter, fans of Snoop Dogg are chiming in with their thoughts and we’ve got them listed out below.

Snoop Dogg Acquires Death Row Records, Twitter Salutes The Doggfather  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

