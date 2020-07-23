Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won

The highly anticipated battle between DMX and Snoop Dogg went down and they definitely went hard for the culture.

On Wednesday (Jul 22), the battle of the dogs took place on Instagram, with the high energy event opening with DMX administering a heartfelt prayer. Kicking off the event with the classic records that changed that game, Snoop dropped the breakout track that put him on everyone’s radar, “Deep Cover”. Not one to start slow, DMX countered with his energetic and gritty intro to his classic album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

After the battle was well underway, the two dropped their classic hits with similar themes for the first round, with Snoop dropping “What’s My Name” as his second track with DMX countering with his own track, “What’s My Name”, getting the battle crowd hype.

During the match, the two living legends ran through their hits, while praising each other and serving as one another’s hype man to continue to spread love. DMX revealed that he was inspired by Snoop to write “Get at Me Dog,” and later, sang along to Nate Dogg’s hook on “Ain’t No Fun.” Snoop Dogg shared the same sentiment noting that X’s street anthems were some of his favorites.

While many were showing love in the comments for DMX and Snoop, many fans couldn’t help but notice a few comments from Keyshia Cole calling out the Princess of Murder Inc., Ashanti, for a special battle of their own.

Overall as most of the iconic matchups, the majority vote culture declared the culture a winner, but there were still fans who stood by their prediction of declaring Snoop the clear winner.

DMX & Snoop on this Verzuz battle. The culture won. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XD6K9xIT2V — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) July 23, 2020

After treating fans to their diverse catalogs, the two Hip-Hop legends surprised fans with an impromptu freestyle session with both MCs proving that they can still run with the best of them.

Either way, the legendary showdown served as a reminder of just how much the two dogs have contributed to the culture.

They keep saying rap is a young man’s game and then Snoop and DMX give us this. Dopeness has no expiration date. #Verzuz — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 23, 2020

The Verzuz beat battle series was launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland back in March as a friendly competition between the two super producers. Each iconic contestant in the battle plays a snippet of their music, with the Instagram Live audience scores each song for 20 rounds to ultimately determine whose back catalog reigns supreme. Previous Verzuz battles include Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, Ludacris vs. Nelly, and T-Pain vs. Lil Jon among others.

Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won was originally published on hiphopwired.com