LeBron James
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball

Posted April 3, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Source: Warner Bros. / Space Jam: A New Legacy

The sequel to the classic live-action slash animated feature Space Jam has a summer release date, and a new trailer for the film featuring LeBron James just dropped. The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy shows off King James, Don Cheadle, and a host of familiar cartoon favorites who all look ready to ball.

The new trailer dropped Saturday morning (April 3) and features James being transformed into a larger-than-life cartoon version of himself, meeting up with the likes of Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam, and more. The sequel nearly didn’t get made and has been completely wrapped since 2019 but daylight is on the horizon as the film has both a theater release date and will be coming to HBO Max for a limited run free of charge to paying subscribers.

James plays himself, a basketball legend and global superstar, and is joined by Cedric Joe who plays his fictional son, Dom, who doesn’t want to be like his father and become a hoops star but instead wants to develop video games. LeBron and Dom are trapped in a virtual reality realm by Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle.

The only way for LeBron and Dom to get home is to take on a fearsome basketball squad with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other Looney Tunes legends to take out Al-G’s Goon squad. Some well-known characters from the vast expanse of Warner Bros. will also star, which include the likes of the Iron Giant, King Kong, and some zany characters from the Hanna-Barbera wheelhouse.

Check out the trailer below. Keep scrolling to see some reactions from Twitter.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16 and will air for 30 days on HBO Max.

Photo: Warner Bros.

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

It should never be that serious.

