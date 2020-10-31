CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Spooky Hours: Twitter Says Netflix Horror ‘His House’ Is Perfect For Halloween Movie Night

Posted October 31, 2020

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Netflix His House

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix didn’t go all out for the Halloween weekend as it has in times past, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any frights and scares for fans to experience. On Twitter, fans are raving about the horror-thriller His House and say that this would be a fitting film for a scary movie night.

His House is the directorial debut from Remi Weekes and stars Wunmi Mosaku of HBO’s Lovecraft Country fame, and Sope Dirisu who starred in AMC’s Gangs of London. Matt Smith, who starred in Doctor Who and Netflix’s The Crown, also enjoys top billing.

The movie follows the journey of Bol (Dirisu) and Rial (Mosaku), refugees from war-torn South Sudan fleeing their home with their daughter. After a tragic journey replete with personal loss, the couple arrives on the shores of Britain and are assigned to a rundown home outside of London, and then the scares begin.

His House is enjoying a large amount of praise on Twitter from fans who say the film is just as intellectually stirring as it is frightening. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Check out the trailer for Netflix’s His House below.

Photo: Netflix

Spooky Hours: Twitter Says Netflix Horror ‘His House’ Is Perfect For Halloween Movie Night  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
17 items
Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace…

The killing of Walter Wallace Jr. was the latest installment in a timeline of terror perpetrated by the Philadelphia Police…
11.01.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
Close