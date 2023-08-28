Starz Drops The Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Season III Photos For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Last season, we saw Raq, Lou-Lou, and Uncle Marvin going through it after the mob declared war on the Thomas family, leaving viewers stressed about their favorite drug-dealing crew. If you need a refresher, you can peep our in-depth recap of the season 2 finale by heading here.

Monday, Starz announced fans of Power Book III: Raising Kanan can look forward to picking up where things left off when the show returns for its third season on December 1 and shared some photos from the upcoming season.

In the photos, we get to see our first looks at new cast members Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps” and “Pop” Henry, as well as Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie.” Their castings were announced earlier this year.

Other photos include iconic television actor Tony Danza returning as Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti, plus series regulars Patina Miller as “Raquel Thomas” and MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan Stark.”

What Can We Expect In Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Third Season

Over the last two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil.

Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

Raising Kanan also stars Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke” and Antonio Ortiz as “Famous.”

Peep the photos in the gallery below.

Photo: Star / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Starz Drops The Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Season III Photos For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com