Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece Of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes

And he delivered.

Smith has been at war with Jason Whitlock for years but often refrained from name-dropping or eviscerating him, but that all changed last night when Smith went on an uncharacteristic rant calling him a “b-tch” and a “fat-a-s piece of sh-t.”

It all started when Whitlock, who now hosts a show on right-wing network BlazeTV, questioned the validity of Smith’s memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, on his show.

Before his lengthy, nearly 40-minute rant, Smith built up the hype by telling viewers he called his coworkers, emailed his ESPN bosses and coworkers, and spoke to his pastors asking “for his forgiveness and understanding.”

Smith shows no mercy as he name-drops countless other Black on-air talents who refuse to work with Whitlock, and how many networks like ESPN, FOX, and FS1 who steer clear of him because of his penchant for disrespecting them.

“What he does is he puts himself in front of white folks; the white folks, dare we say, may have a problem with black folks. “He says ‘I’m your man’ I cannot imagine, as a black man, anything worse than a white supremacist,” Smith says. “That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He’s worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good, fat-a-s human being I have ever known.”

He had receipts for all the bosses who could be contacted and would never want to work with him again. He said that he does something worse than burning bridges; he “napalmed” them, even calling him “evil.”

While other hosts like Skip Bayless, Marcellus Wiley and Chriss Broussard— refused to have Whitlock on their show, Smith reveals that he despised working with him so much that in his 2015 ESPN contract, there was a clause that he never had to work with Whitlock in any capacity.

“You were a great writer. Your mistake was you started talking,” Smith says. “And worse, you wanted to be seen while talking, which is why your quality and your value plummeted. Because when we see you and listen to you, we know how worthless you are.”

He ends the episode by saying Whitlock only attempts to bully him because he needs the clicks. While Smith’s coworkers and contemporaries don’t want to engage in a war of words, fearing the consequences, Smith is standing on business with the receipts to prove it.

“I don’t give a sh-t. He came to the one. I know what he is. I have the emails and the articles,” Smith says. “I once tried to befriend this dude. I don’t talk to him because he betrayed me, as he had others.”

See how social media is reacting to the truth bombshell below.

Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece Of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes was originally published on cassiuslife.com