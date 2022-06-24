Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Unbothered, Unapologetic, and Unstoppable.

Black women showed up and showed out for The Glow Up, Refinery29 Unbothered’s first-ever live ticketed event. Held Saturday through Sunday, June 18 and 19, in Atlanta, the festival featured a unique mix of celebrity talks, installations, and activities, and celebrated Unbothered’s 5th anniversary as a platform.

“The Glow Up” was every carefree black girl’s dream. Outside, attendees experienced cool installations like headshots from STARZ, free-makeup application, tips and goodies from Ulta, and a roller-skating rink from Clorox. Yes, a full roller-skating rink equipped with skates for rent, a DJ, and a few benches for people watching.

Food trucks with yummy food and free water stations were available to feed your soul and quench your thirst on a hot summer day. And, installations were everywhere, like the Black Hair Experience and the Creator’s Studio, giving you several options to create Instagrammable moments with you and your girlfriends.

The inside pavilion featured a mix of major Atlanta-based talent, as well as some of everyone’s favorite musicians, celebrities, and social media influencers. Between the two days were Kelis, Latto, Cleotrapa, Lala Milan, Coco Jones, Baby Tate, Pap Chanel, Yung BBQ, Kaash Paige, Dayna Bolden, and Kahlana Barfield Brown.

Hundreds of attendees flooded the site in celebration of Unbothered and the style did not disappoint. From summer season staples like cutoff jean shorts and bodycons, to bright color patterns and signature prints, if you’re looking for style inspo, look no further than this haute group below. Scroll down to see some of our favorite festival style moments and see what haute trends we are looking forward to seeing this summer.

Street Style: Our Favorite Looks from The Refinery29 Unbothered’s ‘Glow Up’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com