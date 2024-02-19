Listen Live
Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards

Published on February 19, 2024

BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Collage

Source: Mike Marsland, Karwai Tang / Getty


Awards season is in full swing and the BAFTA Awards were held in London, England at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in attendance.

Many awards were given including Oppenheimer won for Best Film, Da’Vine Joy Randolph won for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers.  But let’s be real, we wanted to see what our favorite celebrities wore.  Check out the stunning and head-turning fashion from the BAFTA Awards below.

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards Chanel Couture

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Dua Lipa attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Valentino 

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Colman Domingo attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Boss

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Molly Sims attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards Tony Ward Couture

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

India Amarteifioattends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Ahluwalia

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Lily Collins attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Tamara Ralph

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Emily Blunt attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Elie Saab

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Taylor Russell attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Loewe

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Sheila Atim attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Gucci

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

 Sabrina Elba attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Ashi Studio Couture

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Ayo Edebri attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Bottega Veneta

Stunning and Head-Turning Fashion from the 2024 BAFTA Awards Source:Getty

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing Armani Prive

