The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or the Super NES, was a groundbreaking game system in its time.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the SNES might be responsible for the explosion of gaming in the US as it helped launch as well as reinforce some of the largest brands in gaming. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System first arrived in the United States on August 23, 1991, in a limited release before getting an official nationwide release date of September 9, 1991.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The SNES was Nintendo’s answer to Sega’s 16-bit console, the Sega Genesis. The SNES would sell 23.35 million consoles in the United States and 49 million worldwide thanks to games like Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, and more. Thousands of games lived on the console, but we decided to focus on these seven games from the Super NES era that we truly feel were the cream of the crop.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

You can peep our gallery below.

—

Photo: Alexandre Morin-Laprise / Getty

These 7 Games Are The Reason The Super Nintendo Was King was originally published on hiphopwired.com