Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ VP Harris Tackles Marijuana Reform and More

Birthdays

Bruce Willis, 69

Yandy Smith, 42 (LHHNYC)

Bun B, 51

Theo Von, 44 (comedian)

Glenn Close, 77

Richard Williams, 83 (Father of Serena and Venus. Will Smith is up for Oscar for portraying him)

Harvey Weinstein, 72 (Disgraced movie mogul)

Fred “Rerun” Berry would have been 73 (What’s Happening star who died in 2003)

Jackie “Moms” Mabley (Legendary comedian who died in 1975)

1. U.S. Citizens Flown Out of Haiti-More Needs to be Done Source:Getty U.S. Citizens Flown Out of Haiti-More Needs to be Done What You Need to Know: Dozens of U.S. citizens returned to America from Haiti Sunday. Reports of a headcount indicate that more than 40 Americans left Haiti via a U.S. government-charter flight. They arrived at Miami International Airport Sunday afternoon. As violence and other instabilities increased over the last few weeks, the State Department issued numerous warnings, urging Americans to get out of Haiti amidst the ongoing violence and severe shortages of food, water, and fuel. The United Nations estimates that gangs now control over 80% of the capital city, Port-Au-Prince. In acknowledging the perilous and chaotic situation in Port-au-Prince, the State Department issued a statement, updating the situation along with an announcement about a charter flight out of Cap-Haïtien. “We recommend you consider the Cap-Haïtien flight only if you believe you can reach Cap-Haitien airport safely,” the statement said. “We cannot provide overland travel from other parts of Haiti to Cap-Haitien.”

2. VP Harris Rolls Up Some Marijuana Reform Source:Getty VP Harris Rolls Up Some Marijuana Reform WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Vice President Kamala Harris spearheaded a roundtable discussion at the White House focused on marijuana reform, emphasizing the urgency of rectifying the disparities in the criminal justice system concerning cannabis-related offenses. The conversation, moderated by renowned musician Fat Joe and featuring Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, centered on rectifying the unjust treatment of individuals, particularly from marginalized communities, ensnared by outdated drug policies. Harris condemned the current federal classification of marijuana, likening it to heroin and stressing its disproportionate severity compared to drugs like fentanyl. “Marijuana is considered as dangerous as heroin and more dangerous than fentanyl, which is absurd, not to mention patently unfair,” stated Harris during the session. The Vice President underscored the necessity for swift action from agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to reevaluate marijuana’s scheduling under federal law

3. Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Control Cholesterol Source:Getty Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Control Cholesterol What You Need to Know: Understand Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance that comes from two sources: food and body. It is found in foods from animal sources only. It travels in the body by lipoproteins (LDL and HDL). HDL = GOOD: High-density lipoprotein is known as “good” cholesterol.

LDL = BAD: Low-density lipoprotein is known as “bad” cholesterol.

HDL: Helps keep LDL from sticking to artery walls and reduces plaque buildup. This process can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Triglycerides: The most common type of fat in the body.

Total Cholesterol: HDL level + LDL level + 1/5th of triglyceride level = total cholesterol level.

Track Levels

A health care professional can measure blood cholesterol and help you understand what the levels mean. Track your cholesterol levels over time and take steps to reduce high cholesterol.

4. Washington State’s Hate Crime Laws Rectified a Black Woman’s Recent Attack Source:Getty Washington State’s Hate Crime Laws Rectified a Black Woman’s Recent Attack

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Adan Hernandez-Mayoral, a 23-year-old Hispanic man, was charged with a hate crime after attacking a 43-year-old Black woman on a King Metro County bus in Kent, Washington on March 7. According to prosecutors, Hernandez-Mayoral used a racial slur, made racist remarks about Black people, then commented about Rosa Parks and told the woman she should sit in the back of the bus. She heard him spitting on her from behind, then she went to the front of the bus for help after 10 minutes of harassment. When the bus driver opened the doors, Hernandez-Mayoral “forcefully” pulled her off the bus by the throat, punched her repeatedly, then pulled out a knife and attempted to stab her several times. Her thick coat protected her from injury, but it sustained numerous tears. Hernandez-Mayoral was later arrested nearby. Prosecutors requested bail, which was set at $250,000. His arraignment is set for March 25. Hernandez-Mayoral was previously convicted of domestic violence assault, domestic violence harassment, and second-degree robbery.