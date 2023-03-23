Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

SKIMS just got another huge endorsement.

Kim Kardashian started her basics-based clothing line in 2019, and the massively popular threads just got the approval of songstress SZA.

The singer stars in the brand’s “Fits Everybody” collection and fronts the campaign photographed by Greg Swales while rocking a slew of dark brown outfits like bras, underwear, halter tops and a one-piece that just pops on her skin.

Of the collection, SZA is happy to rock the comfy ‘fits and proud to work with Kardashian’s inclusive brand.

“I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” SZA said in a statement.

Kardashian knows the star power that SZA has and the amazing year she’s had since returning to music after a five-year hiatus.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence and dynamic energy are unparalleled,” said Kardashian. “She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign.”

The sexy campaign launch coincides with the final stop on SZA’s SOS tour at Los Angeles’ The Forum arena earlier this week. To celebrate the impressive tour run, photos from the shoot were first debuted on billboards around The Forum while simultaneously popping up online.

Kardashian’s been steadfast in working with the right celebrities to elevate the brand’s image, like Snoop Dogg, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Twitter has given the campaign its nod of approval and was more than happy to see SZA showing some skin. See the reactions below.

SZA Strips Down In Latest SKIMS Campaign, Twitter Can’t Stop Drooling was originally published on cassiuslife.com